GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Late Wrestling Photographer

Wrestling photographer Jessica Lynn Ellsmore passed away last week, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help out the family. Ellsmore, who was known online as Wrestlebrook, passed away last Thursday after a long battle with cancer. Ellsmore was took photos for Limitless Wrestling and the promotion shared a link to the GoFundMe account yesterday.

As of now, the GoFundMe has raised $4,245 of its $7,500 goal. It is described as follows:

“On Thursday, March 2nd 2023, we found out that our dear friend Jessica Lynn Ellsmore had passed. You most likely know her and loved her. At wrestling shows all around the northeast (and elsewhere if she could make it) Jess was running around with a camera. A longtime fan and a staple of shows she found success with photography, especially with candids and portraits of the wrestlers. If you don’t know her you probably know her work, many of her photos were used for indie wrestling posters and graphics.

“Though you’d never know it from her sunny disposition Jessica had been battling metastatic cancer for at least six years. Constantly traveling for different treatments, weight rapidly fluctuating, losing her hair, her ability to keep food down, etc, etc. It was horrible to see, but yet deeply inspiring to see how she fought through it all to enjoy her life, and be present for her son. Branden was her source of joy in this world, her number one focus, and she did everything she could to be the best mother possible.

“Jessica and her son were living with her mother for the last few years of her life, and with her mother is where he remains. We are using this GoFundMe to raise money in honor of Jessica, for her mother and her son, so that they do not have to be worried about finances as they navigate through this new and difficult chapter of their lives.

“Thank you for taking the time to read this, and to help us support Jess’s family through this awful time.”