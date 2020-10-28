wrestling / News
GoFundMe Started For Backyard Wrestler Who Broke Both Legs During Match
A viral video has been making its way around the internet of a backyard wrestler who broke both his legs during a match, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help him out. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can do so here but be warned that it is rather graphic. The wrestler, who was dressed as Sting in the red Wolfpac facepaint, jumped off the second rope and both legs visibly snapped.
The man in the video has been identitied as only as Justin, and the GoFundMe has been set up to help him pay for medical bills. The GoFundMe is trying to raise $200,000 which is to cover the hospital stay, surgeries, medical equipment, and physical therapy. The page notes that he has had three surgeries so far with rods and pins in his left lag and an additional surgery set for this week. Doctors are still trying to determine if amputation will be needed.
Thus far the GoFundMe has raised $12,357 with Chris Jericho donating $2,000, Nick Jackson donating $500, and Joey Janela donated $200. The full description from the GoFundMe page is below:
You or someone you know an absolute free spirit?! The life of the party and ready for whatever?! Well that is our Justin! He was genuinely just having fun when both of his legs were severely broken.
Justin was invited to participate in a live amateur wrestling event this past weekend hosted by his good friends, when the performance was abruptly stopped. During his entrance, Justin jumped and spun from the second rope of the ring and when his feet hit the base of the structure, his knees bent backwards and both of his legs snapped!
Since his injuries, Justin has had three surgeries with rods and pins put in his left leg with an additional surgery scheduled this week. Physicians are working hard to determine if amputation will be necessary. He’ll ultimately be faced with a long road to recovery starting with a two week minimum hospital stay.
His son, fiance, family and friends are asking for donations in support of his medical expenses as Justin does not have insurance. Yes $200,000 seems incredibly steep, however the hospital stay, numerous surgeries, medical equipment, the countless months of physicaly therapy ahead, and even handicapping his home will far exceed this request.
Though the internet has been a mixed bag of concern and distasteful cruelty, Justin has remained lighthearted in his situation. However, no amount of money will cover the emotional damage he will continue to endure through the aftermath of this horrible accident, so any offerings would help.
Justin has been through so much physically in the last few days, on top of a recent custody battle, and losing his father this past Christmas. He will sincerely appreciate any contributions to alleviate this unfortunate financial burden. At very minimum, we simply ask you to pray for Justin.
