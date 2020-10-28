GoFundMe Started For Backyard Wrestler Who Broke Both Legs During Match

A viral video has been making its way around the internet of a backyard wrestler who broke both his legs during a match, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help him out. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can do so here but be warned that it is rather graphic. The wrestler, who was dressed as Sting in the red Wolfpac facepaint, jumped off the second rope and both legs visibly snapped.

The man in the video has been identitied as only as Justin, and the GoFundMe has been set up to help him pay for medical bills. The GoFundMe is trying to raise $200,000 which is to cover the hospital stay, surgeries, medical equipment, and physical therapy. The page notes that he has had three surgeries so far with rods and pins in his left lag and an additional surgery set for this week. Doctors are still trying to determine if amputation will be needed.

Thus far the GoFundMe has raised $12,357 with Chris Jericho donating $2,000, Nick Jackson donating $500, and Joey Janela donated $200. The full description from the GoFundMe page is below: