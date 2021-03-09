GoFundMe Started for Lance Dude to Help Pay for Colon Cancer Medical Expenses

– A GoFundMe campaign has been started to benefit indie wrestler Lance Dude (aka Brian Aldhizer), who was recently diagnosed colon cancer. Fans who would like to donate can click on the above link. Here is some additional information on the benefit campaign:

Just wanted to thank my coworkers , friends, Ice skating family and the many people that I have never even met for all the donations,shares,prayers and well wishes that my brother Brian Aldhizer has recieved over the last few days.

It will helped him more than anyone can imagine and I am so grateful to you all . Everyone has truly went above and beyond any expectations that I may have had.

Brian was allowed to come home on Saturday and is in a lot of pain but on his way to recovery.

My sincerest thanks,

Ken Aldhizer