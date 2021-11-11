GoFundMe Started to Benefit Injured Mance Warner

– As previously reported, wrestler Mance Warner recently suffered an injury at a recent NGW show on Halloween. As a result, he had to undergo surgery to help repair his ankle, fibia, and tibia. A GoFundMe page has been started to help Warner pay for his bills while this injury puts him out of action. Here are some additional details:

“Southern Psycho” Mance Warner is a professional wrestler with a big heart and loves to entertain anyone and everyone around the world. From cheers with light beers to throwing lariats in the ring to fans jamming with him during his entrance of being a Simple Kind of Man, he puts is body, blood, sweat, and tears into every single match he does.

From Halloween of 2021, Mance suffered an accidental injury at NGW. Mance had to have overnight surgery on his leg via ankle, fibia, and tibia. Along with doctor appointments, check ups, hospital stays, surgery, x-rays, rehab, bills, his kitties Helen and Spaghetti to feed and take care of, and a big hospital bill, he will be out of action and out of work which means his income will be affected dramatically.

Holidays are coming up and the wrestling community is making a Go Fund Me for Mance Warner to help lift his struggles during this time as well as cheer him on to a road to recovery.

If you can donate, anything helps. Thank you so much for your support as well as any kind words to the road of recovery for Mance Warner. Also, if you would like to support in any other way, please send him well wishes, gifs, any words of encouragement and support, and be sure to follow him on Twitter for updates.

Twitter – @ManceWarner

“Thank you to all of the fans. Without you all, we ain’t shit and y’all always got our backs.” – Mance Warner