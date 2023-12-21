wrestling / News
GoFundMe Set Up To Help Virgil With Winter Clothing, Has Made Three Times Its Goal
December 21, 2023
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Virgil with winter clothing and more, and it has fortunately made well over its goal. It was reported last year that the former WWE wrestler had been battling dementia, along with several other health problems.
Co-organizer Shawn Ranieri wrote: “Hi, we are trying to help raise at least $400 to help get more clothes and toiletries and with other expenses. As you know Mike was diagnosed with Dementia last may . Any help would be appreciated. Anyone that donates $25 or more we have some autographed pictures we like to send out. I like to say thank you and Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah.”
The goal was $1000 and as of this time, it’s already hit $3,487.
