Goldberg Addresses His Future in Wrestling: ‘In Principle…I’m Done’

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc), Goldberg addressed his future in pro wrestling, noting that he is officially retired, although anything’s possible. Goldberg lost to GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, although he has since expressed his dissatisfaction with the build and aftermath.

He said: “I mean, in principle, yeah. I’m done, but I worked my ass off for five months and I don’t think I’ve dedicated that much of my life towards one goal, like one night and I don’t know, I would be remiss in saying that it did feel as though it was a waste, because I only went out there for 14 minutes and that was it … I had 91 people fly in from all around the world, that were personal guests of mine and I don’t know if I want to kick start that again and say, ‘Hey guys, guess what? I didn’t retire. I’m going to go one more time.’ You don’t plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you’re not retired until you’re dead.“