Goldberg Addresses His Son Potentially Becoming a Wrestler

– During an appearance yesterday’s La Preview de WWE: SummerSlam 2021 preview show, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed his son Gage possibly becoming a wrestler at some point. As noted during our SummerSlam coverage, Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg at the event. After the match, Goldberg’s son Gage got involved and ended up getting put in The Hurt Lock by Lashley. Below are some highlights of Goldberg from the preview show (via Fightful):

Goldberg on how he’d react if his son told him he wanted to be a wrestler: “I sure don’t know, I have no idea what I would do in that situation. The fact is I’m his father, along with his mother, we support everything that he does. He makes a decision and we back him 100%. As a matter of fact, after this video conference, I’ll be calling him and we’re gonna download on some football talk. But, you know, that’s a bridge I’ll have to cross if in fact it’s built in front of me. I don’t know if that’s something he’d like to pursue. But as a father, you know, I have to be behind him 100% and I know that he would do nothing but carry on the name in a positive way.”

On how it’d be different from a wrestling family like the Mysterios: “It’s a business that has been in Rey’s family for, you know generations. Myself, it’s a lot different. I came into it late later in life and it became something that I was very passionate about, but it was not something that I grew up loving because football was my goal. I think my son is the same way, although being cast into this as a 15-year-old brought him to the forefront a lot sooner than it did business-wise for me. So, again, I’m just proud of what he’s accomplished so far and I’m curious and very much anticipating the future for him.”