Goldberg Advertised For Two Upcoming Episodes Of WWE RAW

Goldberg made his return on this week’s edition of WWE RAW to seemingly set up a match with current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

WWE is now advertising Goldberg appearances for two episodes of RAW leading into the pay-per-view, with the former Universal Champion scheduled for the August edition of RAW at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

He’s also set for the August 16 edition of RAW at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, with that one serving as the go-home edition of the show prior to SummerSlam.

Goldberg’s most recent WWE match was against Drew McIntyre at this year’s Royal Rumble.

ON AUGUST 2, GOLDBERG RETURNS TO ALLSTATE ARENA! Tickets at: https://t.co/0t2k4RqT9Y pic.twitter.com/TqlIBCufue — Allstate Arena (@AllstateArena) July 23, 2021