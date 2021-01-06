Goldberg and Drew McIntyre Segment From RAW Hurt By Timing Issues, Details On Original Plan

If you thought the Goldberg and Drew McIntyre segment came off as rushed on RAW, you weren’t wrong. Fightful Select reports that the segment, which featured Goldberg challenging McIntyre for the Royal Rumble, was hurt by timing issues that forced it to be shorter than planned. The show fell behind early in the night due to scripts that were late, which left the two “pressed for time”.

There were supposed to be additional lines and actions that would help Goldberg’s promo about McIntyre disrespecting the legends make more sense. Without a lot of time to complete the angle, there were those backstage hopeful that Goldberg would ad lib to make up for things, but instead he delivered his lines as they were scripted. McIntyre instead ad-libbed the “fighting my dad” line just as the show ended.