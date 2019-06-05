Goldberg and Undertaker Go Face to Face on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Goldberg had some things to say about the Undertaker on Smackdown before they face off at WWE Super ShowDown, leading to the Dead Man making an appearance. You can see pics and videos from the main event segment of tonight’s episode, which marked Goldberg’s first time on the blue brand, below.

Goldberg addressed how he’s been wanting to face Undertaker for twenty years and that he has left “family man Goldberg” at home following Taker’s advice for him on Monday’s Raw. Goldberg promised that Undertaker would get the Goldberg he wants, and that they’ll see how the better man is. He said Undertaker was next “to rest in piece” before the Undertaker’s bell rang and he appeared in the ring. They faced off for a few moments and then Taker disappeared again.

The two stars will meet in the ring at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.