Goldberg Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

– Goldberg is making his first-ever appearance on Smackdown Live next week. WWE announced on Thursday that the WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear on the blue brand this week ahead of his match with Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

The full announcement reads:

Goldberg comes to SmackDown LIVE for the first time this Tuesday

Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!

The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated. What are Goldberg’s intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?

Find out on the final stop en route to Super ShowDown, days before the two legends collide in a contest that promises to be one of the top matches of the year. Don’t miss SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.