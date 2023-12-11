wrestling / News

Goldberg Appears During NFL Game, Spears Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fan

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg made an appearance during the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and speared a Bucs fan. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared during the game and delivered a spear (more or less) to a fan in a shirt for the Tampa Bay team, as you can see below.

Before he became a wrestling star, Goldberg played football for the Falcons from 1992 to 1994.

