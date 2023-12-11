wrestling / News
Goldberg Appears During NFL Game, Spears Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fan
December 10, 2023
Goldberg made an appearance during the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and speared a Bucs fan. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared during the game and delivered a spear (more or less) to a fan in a shirt for the Tampa Bay team, as you can see below.
Before he became a wrestling star, Goldberg played football for the Falcons from 1992 to 1994.
Please don’t spear us, @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/3hF2kYUZlj
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 10, 2023
Absolutely epic moment from Bill Goldberg @WWE #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/7hrs0JSMuD
— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 10, 2023
