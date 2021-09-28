Goldberg Appears on WWE Raw, Says Bobby Lashley Is Next

Goldberg made a surprise appearance on this week’s Raw, appearing by satellite to send a warning to Bobby Lashley. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Monday’s show and said that he was looking for vengeance against Lashley for putting his son in the Hurt Lock at SummerSlam.

PWInsider reports that tonight was the first step for a match between Lashley and Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21st.