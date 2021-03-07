wrestling / News
Goldberg at 54 Documentary Clip Shows His Training Methods to Stay in Ring Shape (Video)
March 7, 2021 | Posted by
– The new WWE documentary, Goldberg at 54, is now available on the WWE Network. WWE has released a preview clip for the documentary, showing how the WWE Hall of Famer and former Universal champion focuses on getting his muscles stretched and elongated over trying to build muscle mass at this point in his career. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra