wrestling / News

Goldberg at 54 Documentary Clip Shows His Training Methods to Stay in Ring Shape (Video)

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Goldberg Royal Rumble

– The new WWE documentary, Goldberg at 54, is now available on the WWE Network. WWE has released a preview clip for the documentary, showing how the WWE Hall of Famer and former Universal champion focuses on getting his muscles stretched and elongated over trying to build muscle mass at this point in his career. You can check out that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading