Goldberg Attends UFC 262, Puts Matt Serra in Headlock (Pics)

May 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg showed up at UFC 262 and was seen on camera showing off with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. The WWE Hall of Famer was at the show and clowned around with Serra, putting him in a joking headlock. You can see pics and video of him in attendance and with Serra below.

Goldberg was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

