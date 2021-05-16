wrestling / News
Goldberg Attends UFC 262, Puts Matt Serra in Headlock (Pics)
Goldberg showed up at UFC 262 and was seen on camera showing off with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. The WWE Hall of Famer was at the show and clowned around with Serra, putting him in a joking headlock. You can see pics and video of him in attendance and with Serra below.
Goldberg was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.
WHO’S NEXT?!
💥 @Goldberg in the house for #UFC262! pic.twitter.com/mQoefcR9sp
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021
Of course Goldberg is in the house putting Matt Serra in a headlock #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/PYgpOu49Ex
— Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) May 16, 2021
Goldberg in the house! #UFC262 @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/HQjNfCxp0c
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 16, 2021
