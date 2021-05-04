wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg vs. Big Guys on WWE Playlist, Why LA Knight Came to NXT, Latest UpUpDownDown

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WWE Raw 8-5-19, Miz

– WWE has posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist with Goldberg taking on big guys. You can see the video below of Goldberg vs. seven footers:

– The latest NXT video has LA Knight explaining to McKenzie Mitchell why he came to NXT:

– Cesaro’s latest stream on UpUpDownDown has him playing more League of Legends: Wild Rift:

