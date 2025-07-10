Goldberg Says Bron Breakker Should Get Full Ownership of the Spear When He Retires

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Goldberg said that when he retires, he thinks that Bron Breakker should get full ownership of the spear. In addition to Goldberg and Breakker, the move is currently used by Jey Uso, Roman Reigns and others.

He said: “1000%. Let’s just talk about the reason why everybody started doing the spear in WWE, I mean, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out. Let’s be perfectly honest, they did it to make mine look bad or to downplay mine. I had the conversation last night with Bron and I told him my feelings on it and I think 1000% he’s the only human being in the WWE that should he doing that. I know I’m going to catch a lot of hell from that, but I don’t care because that’s the truth. It is what it is.“