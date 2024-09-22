wrestling / News

Goldberg & Bron Breakker Meet Up At College Football Game

September 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Goldberg and Bron Breakker got a chance to interact at a college football game over the weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer and the current Intercontinental Champion posed for a photo at Saturday’s Baylor Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes game, as you can see in a tweet from WWE below. Gage Goldberg plays for the Buffaloes.

WWE wrote:

“.@bronbreakkerwwe and @Goldberg are ready for @BUFootball vs. @CUBuffsFootball!”

