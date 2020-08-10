Goldberg Calls Out Roman Reigns, Defends Headbutting Doors

In a recent interview with Have A Beer With Obie, Bill Goldberg called out Roman Reigns over comments he made back in January, in which he criticized the WWE Hall of Famer for headbutting doors on his way to the ring. Goldberg has infamously given himself a concussion due to how hard he’s done this in the past.

He said: “Roman, you are a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that. For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them is to headbutt the door. And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and the negatives. It’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is, is you lose a little blood and cut a week off your life, man. That is the difference between Georgia and Georgia Tech.”