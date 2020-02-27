Goldberg Captures WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown, Pins The Fiend (Pics, Video)

– WWE has a new Universal champion. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to WWE today at Super ShowDown 2020 and bested The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a singles match to recapture the Universal title. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage to the event RIGHT HERE.

During the two minutes and 10 seconds nothing of a match, Goldberg fought through The Fiend’s Mandible Claw and hit him with the Jackhammer in order to pin him and capture the title. It’s a moment that seemed quite reminiscent to Hulk Hogan walking right into a title match or situation where he regains the world title in WWF or WCW.

This was Goldberg’s first match in WWE since his less-than-two-minute squash win over Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam 2019 last August. Goldberg challenged Bray Wyatt to a title match for Super ShowDown on the grounds that he never received a rematch for the Universal title after he lost the belt to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

At 53 years old, Goldberg is once again WWE Universal champion. This is his second reign with the title. He previously won it three years ago after beating Kevin Owens at Fastlane in March 2017, but he later lost it to Brock Lesnar the following month.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt’s title reign ends at just under four months with 119 days. How this will affect WrestleMania remains to be seen. There was not a Universal title match that had been announced yet for the event. Goldberg’s longtime rival, WWE World champion Brock Lesnar, is currently scheduled to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. Not to mention, Goldberg is likely unable to work longer, more satisfying matches for such an event.

Today’s WWE Super ShowDown event was held Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out some photos and clips from the match WWE released via Twitter below.