Goldberg and Chael Sonnen Trade Shots On Twitter

Back in 2015, Chael Sonnen had Vince Russo on his “You’re Welcome” podcast. At the time, he asked Vince Russo who the most difficult person to work with was. Russo said it was Goldberg.

He added: “I think for a couple of reasons. I think there was part of Bill [Goldberg] that really started believing his own hype. And, you know, this isn’t MMA, and at the end of the day, the stories are written. You know, who wins and who loses, the writer determines that. Who gets a championship belt, it’s written that way. So, none of it is real. It’s not real. And I think Bill had the tendency to really believe his own hype. And I basically say that because I’ll never forget, one time I wanted him to a job for Scott Steiner of all people. And I’ll never forget, Bill looked me in the eye, and basically said to me, he goes, ‘Vince, if this were real, Scott Steiner would not beat me.’ And I looked Bill back in the eye and I said, ‘Well, you know what Bill, maybe you need to tell Scott Steiner that and see what he says. I think he could [pin Goldberg] because Scott Steiner was a legitimate wrestler. Goldberg had a great collegiate football career, great athlete, I would never take any of that away from him. But when it comes to wrestling, Scott Steiner was all-league in college. So, I think Bill kinda let the lines get a little blurred, and he really started buying into the hype of the Goldberg character. And that made it difficult for me from a creative [standpoint] to deal with at times.”

Wrestling Inc notes that Sonnen said that Goldberg “didn’t get it” and “started to mark out on his own gimmick.” He said Goldberg was a legitimate MMA announcer and trained in MMA well, but didn’t understand why he would look like a monster and talk like his gimmick during interviews with MMA fighters, which didn’t help the people he interviewed. He claimed that Goldberg was blackballed from MMA after putting his arm around Jake Shields and shaking him, making him look small. He claimed that “ran [Goldberg] out of the business.” A fan brought this up to Goldberg and Sonnen commented before Goldberg could. That led to this exchange:

Your first mistake was asking Goldberg to think. If I wanted his response, I’d have beaten it out of him. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 26, 2018