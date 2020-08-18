wrestling / News
Cody Responds To Jim Cornette’s Claim that AEW Wanted To Bring In Goldberg
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
After Jim Cornette claimed on his podcast recently that AEW President Tony Khan wanted Goldberg to join AEW and re-do his streak story from WCW, Cody took to Twitter to say that AEW and Goldberg never had any contact.
It’s worth noting that Cornette didn’t actually say AEW and Goldberg had contact. His claim is just that Khan wanted to bring Goldberg to AEW.
As reported earlier, Goldberg has confirmed that he is still under WWE contract for two more years, with two matches per year.
“This isn’t real. We had no contact ha.”
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 18, 2020
