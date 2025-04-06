Goldberg Compares John Cena’s Heel Turn To Hulk Hogan

– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed John Cena turning heel, comparing it to when Hulk Hogan turned heel in 1996, joining the New World Order. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Goldberg on John Cena’s heel turn being comparable to Hulk Hogan: “The fact is that I think Cena’s turn is most comparable to Hogan turning. I could have done the same thing, but I refused to. That was when I didn’t know the business. But to me, it meant more for the Make-A-Wish kid in my dressing room the night that I’m wrestling Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and he’s coming back from some kind of surgery, and I would turn heel that night, and they wanted me to do the thing. You know, for the business, it would have been freaking unparalleled, it would have been like what they guys are doing with Cena, I believe.”

On why John Cena turning heel is so impressive: “I was the Make-A-Wish dude. Before Cena was doing his thing at WWE, that was kind of me at WCW. I was the antithesis of what people thought, out of the ring, or I could be, at least. I mean, I’ll rip your face off, but then, when I get out of the ring, you give me your baby, and I’ll hold up and smile, and give them a moment of their lifetime if that’s what they like. So, I think Cena’s turn is freaking fabulous, no question about it. Bravo to all of them, and bravo to … John’s smart enough to understand how monumental it would be.”

John Cena is slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship later this month at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is slated for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.