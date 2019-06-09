wrestling / News
Goldberg Reportedly Suffered Concussion at WWE Super ShowDown, Collapses After Match (Video)
– To the surprise of few, Bill Goldberg reportedly suffered a concussion during his match with Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown. Dave Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Goldberg had a concussion during the match, which saw him lose to the Undertaker. Both Goldberg and Taker took scary bumps during the match, with Goldberg’s head hitting the mat during Undertaker’s Tombstone along with his going head-first into the ring post. Undertaker, meanwhile, was dropped on his head during a failed Jackhammer attempt by Goldberg.
Goldberg took to Twitter after the match and apologized to fans, who he said he let down after he “knocked myself out” and tried to finish out the bout. You can see video below of Goldberg collapsing immediately after the match at ringside, per Wrestling Attitude:
