Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports (h/t WrestlingInc), Goldberg confirmed that he was originally set to lose to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2020 but that plans changed at the last minute and that it had nothing to do with him refusing to put Wyatt over. Goldberg ended up winning the match and ending Wyatt’s title run. Highlights of his comments are below.

On doing what Vince McMahon told him to do: “Let’s put it this way, okay? I’m a talent, and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then, somehow, it changed, and the finish was different, and it surely wasn’t me. Because it’s an extremely selfish move… Who the hell am I, as a part-time guy, to come in and demand anything? Truly, I mean I’m not. Vince gave me opportunities that, you know, maybe I didn’t deserve in the past so I owe that man just about everything.”

On whether he has ever said no to putting somebody over: “I’ve never said ‘no’ to putting anybody over. Maybe back at WCW I didn’t agree with putting Jericho over or something like that … but not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell.”

On wanting to clear the air with Wyatt: “I’d love to see him face-to-face and make sure there’s not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match.”