– During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso for The Boston Herald, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed his recent retirement match against Gunther, how WWE executive Triple H was instrumental making it happen, explained why he wasn’t satisfied with his performance, and more. Below are some highlights:

Goldberg on retirement: “When you’re in the wrestling business, I don’t think you’re retired until you’re dead, but I’m completely content with what I’ve been able to accomplish. I’m not dead but, yes, I’m retired.”

His thoughts on wrestling Gunther: “Wrestling Gunther was an honor and a privilege. Don’t let my displeasure in any way, shape, or form reflect upon my opponent. I wish I could do it again. That’s how much fun it was. I always say that I never bask in the moment – but that’s exactly what happened when I laughed after Gunther chopped me. It wasn’t because I wanted to step on his offense – it’s just that I was having fun. It was just a reactionary thing. I normally don’t have that much fun.”

On the positive reaction to his final match and why he wasn’t satisfied with his performance: “I’m greatly appreciative that so many people were happy with what they saw. It was a long road leading up to it and a lot of sacrifices were made. In some ways it was a success, in other ways it was a failure. My job is to be better than I was the time before, and you should never be satisfied with your performance. If I didn’t always think that things could be better, then I wouldn’t be who I am. That’s my take, and I’m sticking to it.”

Goldberg on the importance of Triple H helping make the match happen: “I couldn’t have done any of that on Saturday night without him. That’s the truth, one thousand percent.”

Gunther retained his World Heavyweight Title over Goldberg in Goldberg’s final match last weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. As noted, there’s been some controversy over Goldberg’s recent comments regarding the show that he made on The Ariel Helwani show.