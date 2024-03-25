Goldberg Says He Legitimately Didn’t Like Triple H When He Joined WWE

In an interview with Nothing Left Unsaid (via Fightful), Goldberg spoke about his working relationship with Triple H and said that he didn’t like him when he joined the company. He noted that he had an opinion about him before that due to comments Triple H made when Goldberg was in WCW.

He said: “The fact that I didn’t get along with Paul Levesque, which is Vince’s son-in-law had everything to do when I got there. A lot of that between Hunter and myself was real. We had an interaction when I was in WCW leading the charge, New York had a press event. You know all the behind the scenes. The Kliq with Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, are his buddies. I hurt myself, and I know people who are friends that weren’t with me were talking to him when he was working in WWE. He made a comment while I was at home, and I remember it like it was yesterday. He said I was tanking it or faking it or something, and that I wasn’t there for the demise of WCW or how could I. From then on, I wanted to rip his face off. We had a confrontation prior to me signing with WWE, and ironically we were represented by the same agent. It made the situation quite uncomfortable once I signed with WWE.”