Goldberg Says He Didn’t Want Crown Jewel 2022 To Be His Last Match

While Goldberg has some qualms about how his final match was handled, he is pleased that Crown Jewel 2022 didn’t end up being his last match. The WWE Hall of Famer worked his final match at Saturday’s Night Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia two weeks ago, and he spoke about how he didn’t want the Saudi Arabia match to be his last bout in The Ariel Helwani Show. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his Crown Jewel 2022 match: “The last time that I had the ability to perform, it was in Saudi Arabia, I had three weeks notice to prepare, I was sick, and it was just a horrible way to go out for me, ’cause I didn’t really have a hand in it. I felt as though I did someone a favor, and it put me behind the eight ball. Therefore, I didn’t want to go out hanging my hat on the door with that performance, let’s just say that.”

On wanting his retirement match to have happened sooner: “It would have been wonderful to do it right after that, or shortly after that. But if I had to wait for four years, or whatever it was, then I don’t care. I had a great opportunity to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship.”