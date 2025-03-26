– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed his son Gage Goldberg possibly getting into professional wrestling, saying he would support his son if he ever made the decision. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Goldberg on if he would let his son wrestle: “Yes, I’d let him do it. If he looked me in the eye and had the conviction in his soul that that is what he was going to put 120% of his attitude and life towards, to be the best, I know he can do it. He can do anything he wants. Most people can do anything they want; they just have to put their minds to it and be willing to put in the work.”

On supporting his son: “That’s the problem with a lot of people now, they want s*** for free, and they want it to be given to them, and they want respect to be given to them. You gotta work for it. I’d support him in anything he does, short of being a crack dealer or something. If the kid loves it, then he can do it. I’m completely behind it.”

Gage Goldberg currently plays football for the University of Colorado.