Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Care How He Feels Physically After His Retirement Match Next Month

During the latest episode of his Carcast podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg spoke about his approach to his upcoming final match against GUNTHER, noting that he doesn’t care how he physically feels after it’s over. As previously noted, the WWE Hall of Famer has said that he has already hurt himself training for his last match. He will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in his hometown of Atlanta.

He said: “I don’t give a fuck how I feel walking out of there, I’ll be perfectly honest with you. This is all or nothing. At 58 and with the injuries that I’ve had, there’s no question that I’ve compromised a little bit, but like I said the other night, I don’t give a flying fuck if I walk in there with a football helmet and two knee braces and my arm in a sling — it doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I’m a little hobbled and I won’t be 100%. I’m bringing it, that’s the only way I know how to go. When the clock ticks and it’s time to get in the ring, it doesn’t matter if I’m ready or not, because I better be ready.“