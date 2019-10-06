wrestling / News
Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
October 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Goldberg recently spoke with Sky Sports at the Smackdown FOX premiere and had some interesting things to say.
On if he has another match in him: “There at least one more in me.”
On NXT: “I don’t care about NXT. Anybody who is in NXT, until they get to the, ya know, until they move over here, I don’t need to talk about them.
On Matt Riddle: “Who is that? I don’t even know who that is. OK? So, if you want to get a good answer from me, you might want to ask a question about somebody who to me is viable because I don’t even know who that is.”
Riddle responded on Twitter: “Why you always lying bro?”
Why you always lying bro? https://t.co/zwc67vqxrO
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 5, 2019
