Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds

– Goldberg recently spoke with Sky Sports at the Smackdown FOX premiere and had some interesting things to say.

On if he has another match in him: “There at least one more in me.”

On NXT: “I don’t care about NXT. Anybody who is in NXT, until they get to the, ya know, until they move over here, I don’t need to talk about them.

On Matt Riddle: “Who is that? I don’t even know who that is. OK? So, if you want to get a good answer from me, you might want to ask a question about somebody who to me is viable because I don’t even know who that is.”

Riddle responded on Twitter: “Why you always lying bro?”