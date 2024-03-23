Goldberg Doesn’t Want His Son To Become A Pro Wrestler

In an interview with Tim Green for Nothing Left Unsaid (via Fightful), Goldberg said that his son Gage is not interested in becoming a pro wrestler and he wouldn’t want him to anyway. Gage briefly appeared for WWE during Goldberg’s time and even got physically involved during his dad’s feud with Bobby Lashley.

Goldberg said: “I sure hope not. If there is wrestling in his future, I have to be his agent. Nobody is going to like that. The fact is, yes, it is nice to have that as a feather in your cap, something you can fall back on. It’s not as if his dad was a no-name goofy wrestler who didn’t make an impact. My son wants to be the antithesis of me. Growing up as my son presents a lot of challenges. The one thing he has been true to since he’s been old enough to realize it is that he’s his own man. He’s earned his stripes on his own. He doesn’t want to follow in my footsteps. He wants to destroy them and make his own. That hurts sometimes, but I’m appreciative of it.“