– During a recent interview with the Chicago Sports Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was asked to talk about the current wrestling product of WWE compared to his era during the Monday Night Wars. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep. It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep…I’m trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It’s tough to have the depth. I think they’re lacking in that area. That’s all. Period, end of story. I don’t like getting into it, I don’t like people talking shit.”

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He lost to Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match for the Universal Title.