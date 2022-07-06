Goldberg Explains Why He Doesn’t Like to Watch His Work

– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, and he discussed his career, his new Biography: WWE Legends episode, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Goldberg on not wanting to re-watch his work: “I don’t really like to watch anything that I ‘performed’ in. I’m always quite critical of myself, whether it’s a documentary [referring to his upcoming A&E biography] or whether it’s a live performance. I’m just that meathead that always like perfection.”

Goldberg on his earliest connections with wrestling: “One of my brothers was Ric Flair’s housemate in college, so I guess that’s the first tie to it. [Former NFL player] Kevin Greene was one of my roommates at the Rams. He gave a glorious Hulk Hogan impression and always said that I should be a professional wrestler. When I was at the University of Georgia, quite obviously we spent a lot of time in Atlanta during those days and I rubbed shoulders with a lot of the current wrestlers, and there were a number good guys, and I never really desired to be one, nor did I assume that I would ever be one, but fate have it, I unfortunately didn’t succeed at my first love which was being a 10-year veteran in the NFL though I did play a couple of days, seemingly, but I kind of fell into wrestling.”

Biography: WWE Legends featuring Goldberg debuts Sunday, July 10 on A&E.