Goldberg Says Summerslam Match Was Not His ‘Farewell Performance,’ Thinks Another Return Is ‘A Very Good Possibility’

– Sports Illustrated interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who discussed his future in the business. Below are some highlights.

Goldberg on Dolph Ziggler: “I am greatly appreciative of what he did for me, and for his professionalism. I can’t say thank you enough.”

Goldberg on his performances: “I’m never happy with any of my performances, and I’d lost my mojo, I felt like. But the reality is, the older you get, the more you’re going to lose your mojo because you can’t do it like you used to.”

Goldberg on his Dolph Ziggler match not being his farewell performance: “It’s by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration. It’s a very good possibility I’ll be back, but you don’t know it until it’s done. That gets lost in the shuffle, but it’s actually the biggest factor. I don’t know of a power wrestler that’s been able to come back after a 12-year hiatus and still be that guy. I had a really tough time keeping weight on when I was that guy, so now it’s exponentially harder. So I just need to reinvent myself. Instead of being 280 pounds with veins on my traps, I can be 260 with veins on my traps.”

On returning as Coach Nick on The Goldbergs: “I’ve been in numerous situations, in front of millions of people, in my underwear. Anything after that is pretty much a walk in the park. Some people get intimidated by the roles, but I work backwards from the wrestling experience. It’s given me the opportunity to get front and center in front of millions of people, so to do comedy and to make fun of myself on The Goldbergs, and now Schooled, it’s amazing.”