Eric Bischoff Says Criticism of Goldberg Beating Fiend Is Unwarranted, Praises Goldberg For Staying In Great Shape

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Goldberg’s current run in WWE, praised him for staying in great shape, and defended WWE’s decision to have him beat the Fiend. Highlights are below.

On how Goldberg deserves credit for staying in such great shape: “He’s probably in some respects, enjoying one of the apexes of his career, with the current role that he has in WWE, so hat’s off to Bill, but he looks in great shape here and he looks in great shape now, really impressed with Bill. You know, and now, Bill, you look at the WWE legends that are part of WWE, there’s very few of them that can get in the ring, if any, that can really get in the ring and engage in physicality and hat’s off to Bill for staying in great enough shape to still be able to get in there at a very high level right now in WWE, perform and, I’m guessing, make a ton of cash.”

On why he thinks the criticism of the decision to have Goldberg beat Fiend is unwarranted: “It’s so interesting because there is so much criticism of what WWE did with Fiend and Bill, or at least there was, but I think that criticism is unwarranted from a couple of points of view. One, the one you just discussed, is where does it go? We don’t know the end of the story yet. When Bill beat Fiend in Saudi Arabia recently, everyone was all lit up about it and critiquing it and, ya know, what a bad choice that was, but they don’t know how it’s going to play out. They don’t know the end of the story. It would be like going into a movie theater, buying your ticket, sitting there, watching the first five minutes of a movie and deciding it sucked before you really understood where the story was going, or being critical of it before you even really where it was going and what the second act was and what the third act was and more importantly, how the movie ended.”

