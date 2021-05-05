Goldberg Files To Trademark His Tattoo Designs

Heel by Nature reports that on April 30, Bill Goldberg filed to trademark two of his tattoo designs with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This includes a ‘stylized skull’ on his right bicep and “a series of interlocking curvilinear lines in a horizontal and vertical pattern” on his left shoulder. The trademarks are for:

International Class 009: Sunglasses; Mouse pads; Pre-recorded DVDs featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Prerecorded video cassettes featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Prerecorded video tapes featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Decorative magnets; Fridge magnets; Motorcycle helmets; Sports helmets

Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.

International Class 014: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Watches, clocks, jewelry and imitation jewelry

International Class 016: Stationery; Stickers; Bumper stickers; Coasters made of paper; Coasters of cardboard; Coasters of paper; Temporary tattoo transfers; Collectible printed trading cards; Magnetic bumper stickers; Paper mache statuettes; Printed posters; Printed sports trading cards

International Class 018: Luggage; Athletic bags; Backpacks; Fanny packs; Luggage tags; Wallets

International Class 021: Bottle openers; Coasters, not of paper or textile; Coffee mugs; Coffee cups, tea cups and mugs; Cork screws; Drinking glasses; Insulating sleeve holder for beverage cups; Insulating sleeve holder for bottles; Insulating sleeve holders for beverage cans; Shot glasses; Glass statuettes; Leather coasters; Plastic coasters

International Class 025: Hats; Shirts; Shoes; Slippers; Socks; Athletic shirts; Bandanas; Belts; Flip flops; Ties as clothing; Track suits

