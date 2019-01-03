Quantcast

Various News: Goldberg Following AEW Accounts On Twitter, New UpUpDownDown, Marty Scurll Looks Back on His TNA Days

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bill Goldberg

– It was recently reported that Goldberg and Chris Jericho may be involved with AEW. While this is no confirmation of anything, Goldberg is following the AEW and All In accounts on Twitter.

– Marty Scurll retweeted the following, looking back to his Party Marty days in TNA…

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown…

