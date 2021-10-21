wrestling / News
Goldberg Gains Retribution Over Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg finally gained some retribution back over Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. He picked up the win over Lashley in their No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match. You can see some highlights and images from the match shared by WWE below.
Lashley’s Hurt Business stablemates, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, did interfere and attempt to help Lashley. However, Goldberg made short work of them. Goldberg then speared Lashley off the entrance ramp over a set of tables in order to pick up the win. That said, Goldberg did not literally kill Lashley as he had been promising on TV.
After the match was over, Lashley was able to get up and walk away under his own power. So, he managed to live to fight another day. You can follow along with our live coverage of Crown Jewel here.
SPEAR! JACKHAMMER!
But @Goldberg wants to PUNISH @fightbobby some more in this #NoHoldsBarred #FallsCountAnywhere Match! #WWECrownJewel
Absolute brutality.@Goldberg is victorious in a WAR with @fightbobby at #WWECrownJewel!
