Goldberg Gives Update On His Knee Ahead of Crown Jewel

Goldberg gave fans an update on his knee status ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE Hall of Famer, whose knee was targeted by Lashley at SummerSlam leading to a referee stoppage, spoke on his CarCast podcast and talked about how he’s feeling ahead of the Saudi Arabia event.

“Knee’s much better,” Goldberg said (per Post Wrestling). “Hopefully it’ll be — I won’t be completely healed by then [Crown Jewel] but it’ll be, suffice to say, in good enough shape to kick Bobby [Lashley’s] ass. Let’s just say that.”

Goldberg said in August that he received ligament damage “and I have an impending knee surgery” after SummerSlam. He gets his chance for revenge against Lashley at Crown Jewel on October 21st.