Goldberg Is Grateful To Have Had His Son Involved In WWE Run

Goldberg recently talked about how important it was for him to perform in front of his son and have him involved in his last WWE run. Goldberg’s son Gage was involved in some of his storylines in WWE, and the Hall of Famer spoke about what it meant to him with Busted Open Radio.

“It was integral in the cap of my career,” he said of performing in front og Gage. “I could talk on it for hours, but I never wanted to get my family involved, ever. That just wasn’t part of the Goldberg schtick. I was an invincible, uncaring monster in the ring. But I never wanted to have that crutch. I never wanted to have it as a storyline until I retired for 15 years, and I wasn’t 300 pounds anymore, and I had to come back with some type of a crutch, some type of a bullseye that I hadn’t had before they overcompensates for something else.”

He continued, “So as a father, it was awesome. It was unbelievable. It’s like having your kid out after you won the Super Bowl hoisting the trophy with you. To have your family be part of it in such a special time, it’s something I will forever be grateful to Vince McMahon for.”