Goldberg Reacts To Those Who Criticized Him Not Selling GUNTHER’s Chop

While Goldberg was initially apologetic for not selling a chop from GUNTHER, it seems he’s changed his mind. The two clashed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month in Goldberg’s last match. He caught some flack for getting hit with a chop and laughing. The WWE Hall of Famer previously said that he expected it to hurt more and it threw him off. In the latest edition of his CarCast podcast (via Wrestling Inc), he instead went after his critics.

He said: “I’m Goldberg, I’m sorry but I don’t care how big you are, if you chop me in the f**king chest, it ain’t gonna f**king hurt! It was only a reaction because I, for some reason, was having a really good time!”

He also noted that some people have voiced their displeasure with his complaints about the match. He added: “I hear people complaining about me complaining, and not many have breached the fact that it was the second-longest match I ever did in my life, at 58 years old. I could not have done it without Gunther. That kid’s freaking unbelievable. It was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor.“