Goldberg Praises Gunther After Saturday Night’s Main Event Match: ‘That Kid’s Got Class’

Whatever problems Goldberg has with his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, he has nothing but praise for Gunther. Goldberg battled Gunther at the NBC & Peacock special earlier this month, and Goldberg spoke about his opponent on his CarCast podcast.

“Gunther stayed 30 minutes to an hour afterwards, after I was talking to all my friends,” Goldberg said (per Wrestling Inc). “We had a room in the back. That kid’s got class.”

He continued, “I can’t say enough good things about him, and hopefully his future is filled with nothing but awesome stuff…I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner…no question.”

Goldberg said he was “pissed off” about how his he went out, particularly noting his frustration with his retirement speech being cut off due to time.