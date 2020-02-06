wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Goldberg is Coming Back, AEW & NXT (2.05.20) Reviews, NJPW & ROH Previews

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 88. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup, break down the latest between NXT & AEW, including Cody getting lashed and Charlotte returning to NXT, while Larry previews NJPW New Beginning in Osaka & ROH Free Enterprise. The show is approximately 130-minutes long.

* Intro
* Quick News Roundup (Goldberg, Kross, Thatcher, Thunder Rosa, Tiered Network Announcement, More): 7:15
* AEW Dynamite (2.05.20) Review: 28:15
* NXT (2.05.20) Review: 1:04:55
* The head to head comparison: 1:29:25
* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Osaka & ROH Free Enterprise Previews: 1:35:40

AEW, Goldberg, NJPW, NXT, ROH, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

