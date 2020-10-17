wrestling / News

Goldberg, Jeff Jarrett, Keith Lee, & More Appear on ThunderDome Screens on Smackdown

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Smackdown

Several WWE stars and legends appeared on the ThunderDome screens during Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see pics below from the episode which showed Jeff Jarrett, Brie Bella, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Mark Henry, and Keith Lee watching the action unfold:

Friday night was the “season premiere” of Smackdown on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, Jeff Jarrett, Keith Lee, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading