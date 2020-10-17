wrestling / News
Goldberg, Jeff Jarrett, Keith Lee, & More Appear on ThunderDome Screens on Smackdown
Several WWE stars and legends appeared on the ThunderDome screens during Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see pics below from the episode which showed Jeff Jarrett, Brie Bella, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Mark Henry, and Keith Lee watching the action unfold:
Friday night was the “season premiere” of Smackdown on FOX.
Hey, @RealJeffJarrett!! 👋#SmackDown #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/pVsgSXEphN
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020
Hi, Brie @BellaTwins!! 👋#SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/JrpVHVcwV1
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020
👁 spy… #TheNatureBoy!!#SmackDown @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/Yw8Am9qvKn
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020
With @Goldberg looking on… we've got a BIG FIGHT FEEL in the #WWEThunderDome!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/sOtwFRxMPJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020
Mark Henry na plateia virtual.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SSPyrQeNV4
— Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) October 17, 2020
Keith Lee and Mark Henry are in the Thunderdome!#WWEThunderdome #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/OJuyGbVUYt
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) October 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update On If The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania Is Possible
- Chris Jericho Says It’s ‘Almost Embarrassing’ How Often AEW Beats WWE In Ratings
- Wade Barrett On How His New Commentary Gig With WWE Came About, Turning Down Nexus Reunion
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW