Goldberg, Joe Manganiello, More Set For The Bump
Goldberg, Joe Manganiello and more will be making a trip (virtually, of course) to The Bump on Wednesday morning. WWE announced that the two along with Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, Mojo Rawley, and Chris Nikic will be guests on the show. You can see the announcments below.
The Bump airs Wednesday on WWE Network and digital platforms at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT.
The one and only @JoeManganiello, star and producer of #Archenemy, is coming to #WWETheBump tomorrow!! 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/xjgWovhB98
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
And finally on this STACKED edition of #WWETheBump, we're getting HYPED for @MojoRawleyWWE and @SpecialOlympics @IRONMANtri @ChrisNikic joining us!!
See you all tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork and @WWE Digital Platforms for this all-star lineup! pic.twitter.com/UQ9dwZvYBI
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
#WWEChampion (and world-class briefcase thrower) @DMcIntyreWWE is BACK on #WWETheBump tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork and @WWE Digital Platforms!
Brace yourselves for this week's GUEST THREAD! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LWH0jA5Qh1
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
