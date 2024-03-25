Goldberg Laments ‘A Girl’, Asuka, Surpassing His Undefeated Streak

In an interview with Nothing Left Unsaid (via Wrestling Inc), Goldberg spoke negatively about Asuka surpassing his 173-0 winning streak from WCW, which she did during the first half of her WWE run.

He said: “Well, a girl beat my winning streak. Asuka is her name, some Japanese girl, and they touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak, and it just so happened that that culminated when I got there. And then it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves, right? Ironic that that happened when I got there. So that’s how they do [it].“