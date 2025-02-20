Goldberg Reveals When His Last Match Will Happen, Gives Update on His Health

In the latest episode of his CarCast podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg gave an update on his health and spoke about when his final match is planned to happen. He noted that he cut out his smokeless tobacco and started eating better so he could have stem cell treatment.

He said: “I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it’s from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it’s like you’re a racehorse again, and you’re being held in a stall, and you can’t come out for a period of time. I have a match sometime this summer. I don’t know exactly when it is, but I know it’s coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself. I need to get to work yesterday. The long-term benefit and the benefit for me in the ring will be much more if I just calm my ass down.“