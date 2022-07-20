Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his prediction for the match: “Put me on the spot, right? You know, I gotta go Big Boy. I gotta go Brock. You never know what’s going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We’ve seen it a couple of times. But no matter how many times you’ve seen those two go at it, there’s always going to be something new, always going to be something exciting.”

On Lesnar: “What I like about Brock is, he’s like me. You never know when he’s going to explode or not. So even though Roman’s the D-linemen, you know, he went to Georgia Tech and we have the close proximity going to school together. He choked me out last time I was in the ring. I have to get redemption from that, and I hope and pray that Brock chokes him unconscious.”

WWE Summerslam takes place from Nashville, Tennesse and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.