Goldberg On Being The ‘Mike Tyson Of Wrestling,’ What Made His Matches So Appealing To Fans

In a recent conversation with Dr. Beau Hightower, Goldberg discussed his goal to be different as a wrestler, what made his matches so appealing to fans, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Goldberg on how he was viewed coming from WCW to WWE and his goal to be different as a wrestler: “I still believe there’s a tiny bit of that in the back of everybody’s mind because I did work for the competitor during those Monday Night Wars and battles. But I think what has made me successful and also made me hated is the thing that is the determining factor. I was the Mike Tyson of wrestling. My goal was to be something completely different. Black tights, black shoes, I didn’t freaking talk for six months. I just squished motherf*ckers. That’s my job. That’s what I do. That’s what I did when I was younger. Now I just try to. I didn’t wanna be the chain wrestler. I didn’t want to emulate anybody. The Road Warriors, Nikita Koloff, and [Bruiser] Brody were extremely influential to me. Hawk was extremely influential to me. I took little aspects of what they did and applied it to my idea of the character.”

On what made his matches so appealing to fans: “It was also like throwing Romans to the lions. You had to sit at the edge of your seat because you had no idea what was gonna happen. You knew it was gonna happen quickly, but you had to focus and be attentive of what was going on because you’d miss it. Paul Wight and I use to travel around the world doing main events at house shows, and I’d beat him before the bell rang. People were on their feet. All they wanted to see was me pick up a 525-pound guy.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Dr. Beau Hightower with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.